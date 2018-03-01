Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for Cactus League debut Saturday
Cueto will start Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cueto is set to make his Cactus League debut after being eased into spring action because of an illness. Now that he's back to full health, the veteran hurler should be able to maintain a normal throwing program for the remainder of spring training. A healthy Cueto is looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2017 campaign that saw him finish the year with an unremarkable 4.52 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 147.1 innings.
