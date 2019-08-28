Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for final rehab outing
Cueto (elbow) will make his final rehab appearance Saturday with Triple-A Sacramento, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Cueto made his first start with Sacramento on Monday -- his fifth rehab outing overall -- and threw 60 pitches over 4.1 innings. Manager Bruce Bochy previously said Cueto was tentatively set to return from the 60-day injured list around Sept. 8, and Saturday's outing will put him on track with that timeline.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Gives up four runs at Triple-A•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Trending toward Sept. 8 debut date•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Headed to Triple-A for two starts•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Another rehab outing on tap•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for third rehab start Thursday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws two innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...