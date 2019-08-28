Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for final rehab outing

Cueto (elbow) will make his final rehab appearance Saturday with Triple-A Sacramento, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Cueto made his first start with Sacramento on Monday -- his fifth rehab outing overall -- and threw 60 pitches over 4.1 innings. Manager Bruce Bochy previously said Cueto was tentatively set to return from the 60-day injured list around Sept. 8, and Saturday's outing will put him on track with that timeline.

