Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for one more bullpen session

Cueto (elbow) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cueto ramped up his intensity in Monday's session and said everything went off without a hitch. According to Crowley, the veteran will throw one more bullpen session before progressing to live batting practice over the weekend. Barring any setbacks, Cueto remains on track to potentially rejoin the big-league rotation before the end of June.

