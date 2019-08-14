Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for third rehab start Thursday

Cueto (elbow) will make his third rehab start Thursday with High-A San Jose, Ethan Kassel of The San Francisco Examiner reports.

Cueto is expected to increase his pitch count to around 45 as he moves his rehab to a full-season affiliate after his first two came with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. The right-hander tossed two scoreless frames in both of those outings, with manager Bruce Bochy relaying that Cueto "feels great" thus far in his rehab. Since Cueto is on the 60-day injured list, the Giants would need to activate him by Aug. 31 and add him to the 40-man roster in order for him to be eligible for postseason play. That date might represent a reasonable target for Cueto's return to the big club, assuming the Giants aren't too far off the pace for the two wild-card spots by that point.