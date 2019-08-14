Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for third rehab start Thursday
Cueto (elbow) will make his third rehab start Thursday with High-A San Jose, Ethan Kassel of The San Francisco Examiner reports.
Cueto is expected to increase his pitch count to around 45 as he moves his rehab to a full-season affiliate after his first two came with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. The right-hander tossed two scoreless frames in both of those outings, with manager Bruce Bochy relaying that Cueto "feels great" thus far in his rehab. Since Cueto is on the 60-day injured list, the Giants would need to activate him by Aug. 31 and add him to the 40-man roster in order for him to be eligible for postseason play. That date might represent a reasonable target for Cueto's return to the big club, assuming the Giants aren't too far off the pace for the two wild-card spots by that point.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...