Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set to resume rehab Tuesday
Cueto (forearm), who was scratched from his scheduled rehab start due to an illness, will start for Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The illness apparently wasn't anything overly serious, as Cueto is set to make his scheduled rehab start just a day later. He's expected to need two rehab starts before rejoining the big-league rotation, so barring any setbacks, it looks like he should be ready to go right around the beginning of September.
