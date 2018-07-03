Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set to return Thursday

Cueto (elbow) will be reinstated from the DL on Thursday prior to his start against the Cardinals, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Cueto wound up requiring just two minor-league rehab starts with Triple-A Sacramento after spending nearly two months on the disabled list with an elbow injury. His second outing with Sacramento lasted four innings, so expect to see him on some sort of pitch count during his first game back with the Giants. With Cueto returning, Derek Holland will transition to a bullpen role.