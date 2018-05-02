Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set to see Dr. James Andrews
Cueto will get a second and third opinion on his elbow, one of which will likely come from Dr. James Andrews, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Dr. Andrews is practically synonymous with "Tommy John surgery", so this looks rather worrisome. Cueto's initial diagnosis was merely elbow inflammation, though, and surgery hasn't been explicitly mentioned as an option, so it would be wrong to overreact at this point. Still, Baggarly reports, all options are on the table. The exact nature of Cueto's injury should become more clear after he receives those additional opinions.
