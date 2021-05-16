Cueto didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Pirates, allowing two runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The veteran righty got handed an early lead and held the Bucs scoreless for four innings, but Cueto benefited from two double plays behind him and when his luck finally ran out in the fifth, he got the hook. It's the second straight start in which he's given up eight hits while failing to complete five innings, and Cueto will take a 3.62 ERA and 22:5 K:BB through 27.1 innings into his next outing.