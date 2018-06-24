Giants' Johnny Cueto: Sharp in rehab debut

Cueto (elbow) tossed 48 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento, tossing 3.2 shutout innings with one hit and four strikeouts.

Cueto looked sharp in his first rehab start, but he will likely require two more tune ups before making his return to the majors, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle. That timeline would put the hurler on track to return early to mid-July, assuming his elbow doesn't flare up. Cueto posted a 0.84 ERA with 26 strikeouts over 32 innings prior to going down at the end of April.