Giants' Johnny Cueto: Sharp in season debut
Cueto (1-0) picked up the win against the Pirates on Tuesday, giving up just one hit over five scoreless innings, striking out four and walking one as the Giants won 5-4.
Making his first start of the season after getting activated from the 60-day injured list coming off Tommy John surgery, Cueto was sharp, yielding just two baserunners before exiting after five innings and 69 pitches. He certainly looked healthy and back to form, and while he missed too much time to make a sustained impact this season, a strong finish to the year would bode well for Cueto's value for 2020.
