Cueto (2-1) allowed five earned runs on eights hits and one walk while striking out two across three innings, taking the loss to the Padres on Sunday.

Cueto's first start coming off the 10-day injured list was not a friendly one. He surrendered a pair of home runs to Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis in the four-run second inning. In three April starts, the 35-year-old held a 1.80 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with 18 strikeouts. He did not allow any home runs. Sunday was not the case however, as he was chased out of the game in just three innings pitched. Cueto will look to get back on track Saturday in Pittsburgh.