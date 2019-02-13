Giants' Johnny Cueto: Shifts to 60-day injured list
Cueto (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The Giants needed a 40-man roster spot for new acquisition Trevor Gott, and Cueto was the easy choice to make room. The veteran starter won't be available until the end of 2019 at the earliest after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August, so he'll simply move to the 60-day injured list to give San Francisco more roster flexibility for the beginning of the season.
