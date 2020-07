Cueto didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's contest between the Padres and the Giants. He gave up four runs on four hits and three walks while fanning four across 3.2 innings.

Cueto has not logged more than four innings in any of his first two starts of the season, and his days as a workhorse seem to be in the past. He has given up six earned runs on nine hits and four walks while fanning seven during those 7.2 innings, so his numbers aren't exactly turning heads around, either.