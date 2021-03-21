Cueto will throw five innings during a simulated game Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle
Cueto has struggled through three Cactus League starts this spring, as he's allowed eight runs on 12 hits and four walks while striking out nine over 7.1 innings. He'll have his longest throwing session so far during Monday's simulated game, while Kevin Gausman will take the mound during the team's spring game against the White Sox. Manager Gabe Kapler hasn't announced whether Cueto or Gausman will start for the Giants on Opening Day, but Kapler said Sunday that he could reach a decision in the next few days.