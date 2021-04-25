Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Sunday that he expects Cueto (lat) to miss a third turn through the rotation during the upcoming week, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Logan Webb is making his second turn in place of Cueto on Sunday against the Marlins, and he'll likely be in store for another start next weekend in San Diego while Cueto remains on the shelf. Cueto isn't believed to have suffered a setback in his recovery from a lat strain since landing on the injured list April 15, but he's not far enough along in his recovery program for the Giants to pinpoint a clear target date for his return.