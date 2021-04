Cueto hurled 5.2 innings against Seattle on Friday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision.

Cueto threw 105 pitches (64 for strikes) in his season debut and racked up 17 swinging strikes. The veteran right-hander yielded a run in the second inning and two more in the third but settled down thereafter and exited the game with the score tied 3-3. Cueto's next scheduled start will come next Friday at home versus Colorado.