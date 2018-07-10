Giants' Johnny Cueto: Start bumped to Wednesday

Cueto will start Wednesday against the Cubs instead of Tuesday as originally expected, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The reason for the switch is not entirely clear, though Cueto has made just one start since returning from a two-month layoff with an elbow injury, so an extra day of rest certainly couldn't hurt. Derek Holland gets the start Tuesday.

