Giants' Johnny Cueto: Start moved up to Sunday

Cueto will make his next start Sunday against the Marlins, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cueto was originally expected to get the ball Tuesday in Boston, but the Giants want to keep him on regular rest after the veteran right-hander felt good in his first start back from Tommy John surgery. He stuck out four across five scoreless innings against the Pirates in that outing, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while tossing 69 pitches.