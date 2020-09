Cueto will start Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Padres, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cueto was scheduled to start Friday before the game was postponed due to a positive test for COVID-19 from the Giants, but that result has since been declared a false positive. The vetean right-hander has a 4.56 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 46:19 K:BB through 47.1 innings this season.