Giants' Johnny Cueto: Starting rehab assignment Saturday
Cueto (elbow) is making a rehab appearance Saturday at Triple-A Sacramento, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Manager Bruce Bochy alluded to the possibility of Cueto needing a rehab start before returning, and now it has been confirmed by the club. He's checked all the boxes during his rehab, but Cueto has been out since April 28, so Friday's outing is the beginning of a three-start rehab assignment as he gets stretched back out, according to Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle. Cueto is expected to be capped at 40 pitches Saturday.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Likely bound for rehab appearance•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws sim game Monday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Will throw live batting practice Monday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for one more bullpen session•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Bullpen session Monday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Could return June 30•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...