Giants' Johnny Cueto: Starting rehab assignment Saturday

Cueto (elbow) is making a rehab appearance Saturday at Triple-A Sacramento, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy alluded to the possibility of Cueto needing a rehab start before returning, and now it has been confirmed by the club. He's checked all the boxes during his rehab, but Cueto has been out since April 28, so Friday's outing is the beginning of a three-start rehab assignment as he gets stretched back out, according to Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle. Cueto is expected to be capped at 40 pitches Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories