Cueto didn't factor into the decision in Friday's game between the Giants and the Athletics. He gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while fanning five across seven innings.

Cueto posted his first quality start of the season and, even though he was unable to secure his second win of the campaign, the veteran hurler appears to have returned to form after a couple of years lost to injuries. Cueto has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his first five starts and has a 4.62 ERA in 25.1 innings. He gets the Angels at home in his next start, scheduled for Aug. 19.