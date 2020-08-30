Cueto allowed a run on three hits and three walks and struck out six over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Cueto was excellent in the appearance, but a game-tying solo shot from Eduardo Escobar in the seventh inning took him out of the running for a win. The 34-year-old Cueto lowered his ERA to 4.75 with a 1.20 WHIP and 39 strikeouts through 41.2 innings this season. He'll look to build some positive momentum next Sunday in a rematch with these same Diamondbacks.