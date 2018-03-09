Giants' Johnny Cueto: Strong in spring win
Cueto fired three shutout innings with two hits and five strikeouts in Thursday's victory over the Mariners.
Cueto is looking to rebound following a sharp decline in production last season. His 4.52 ERA in 147.1 innings was the worst mark the veteran has posted since his rookie campaign in 2008. An uptick in walks (3.2 BB/9) and homers allowed (1.3 HR/9) were the main culprits of the poor production, but he was able to maintain his solid strikeout rate (8.3 K/9) without experiencing a dip in velocity. The key for the 32-year-old will be building up his workload while rediscovering the finesse that made him a Cy Young candidate in 2016. Cueto's downside is limited by his favorable home park, making him a decent bounceback candidate in 2018.
