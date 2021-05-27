Cueto pitched five innings against Arizona on Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander did not have his best stuff in the contest, as he tied his season high by allowing eight hits and yielded four runs. He left the game with San Francisco in a four-run hole but was spared a loss when the offense scored five runs over the final four innings. Cueto has been decent but unspectacular this season, registering a 3.86 ERA and 31:6 K:BB across 37.1 innings. His next start is likely to come against the Angels early next week.