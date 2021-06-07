Cueto (4-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks on four strikeouts across 4.1 innings, taking the loss against the Cubs on Sunday.

Cueto surrendered a pair of long balls to Patrick Wisdom in the second and fourth innings. All three of his earned runs came off Wisdom's bat. The 35-year-old has previously done a great job limiting home runs, with just two through his first eight starts. He has a 3.70 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP with 40 strikeouts in 48.2 innings. His next start is scheduled for Saturday against the Nationals.