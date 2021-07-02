Cueto (6-4) took the loss in Thursday's 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Cueto had 1-2-3 innings in the first and third but ran into trouble in his other three innings, permitting two runs in the second and fourth and one in the fifth. He was bit especially by the extra-base hit as five of the six hits he allowed went for multiple bases. Cueto's now been handed a decision in six straight starts, going 3-3 in the stretch with a 4.15 ERA and a 22/8 strikeout to walk ratio.