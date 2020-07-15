Manager Gabe Kapler announced Cueto as his starting pitcher for Opening Day against the Dodgers on July 23, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The veteran right-hander was initially named the team's Opening Day starter in March, and Kapler will stick by his plans following the hiatus. Cueto missed most of 2019 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, though he did come back for four starts in September and post a 5.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB over 16 frames.