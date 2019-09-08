Giants' Johnny Cueto: Tabbed for season debut Tuesday

Cueto (elbow) is scheduled to make his season debut Tuesday against the Pirates, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Cueto came out of Saturday's bullpen session feeling good to clear the way for his return to the rotation after a 13-month recovery from Tommy John surgery. The veteran right-hander topped out at 75 pitches during his final rehab outing with Triple-A Sacramento, which provides a decent idea of his pitch limit for Tuesday.