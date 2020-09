Cueto (2-1) took the loss Sunday in Game 1 versus the Padres, as he allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Cueto wasn't great in this contest, and he received no help from the Giants' offense or defense. It's the fourth time in 10 starts Cueto has allowed four or more runs. He's posted a 4.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 48 strikeouts over 52.2 innings this season. The right-hander lines up to take on the Athletics on Saturday.