Cueto did not factor into the decision during Thursday's Opening Day loss at Dodger Stadium, scattering one run on five hits and a walk while striking out three across four innings.

Cueto came out strong, retiring the side in the first inning. With two outs in the fourth, the right-hander gave up a double to Corey Seager and put the Dodgers on the board by allowing an RBI single to Enrique Hernandez. A single by Joc Pederson put runners at the corners but Cueto found his way out of the jam by forcing a groundout to Austin Barnes. After sitting out most of last year following Tommy John surgery, Cueto made four late season starts in September, during which he put together a 5.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB across 16 frames.