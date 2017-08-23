Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws 47 pitches in rehab start

Cueto (forearm) allowed three hits over three scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. He struck out one batter.

His rehab stint was delayed slightly by an illness, but Cueto got back on the mound Tuesday and successfully built up to 47 pitches. The expectation was that Cueto would need just two rehab appearances, and if the Giants stick to that plan, Cueto could return Sept. 1 against St. Louis. He suffered a flexor strain in late July while attempting to work his way back from blister issues.