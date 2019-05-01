Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws bullpen session

Cueto (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cueto resumed throwing in February but Tuesday is his first bullpen session since undergoing Tommy John surgery last August. The 33-year-old still has significant work to do in his rehab and has an outside chance to return in the latter stages of this season.

