Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws bullpen session
Cueto (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cueto resumed throwing in February but Tuesday is his first bullpen session since undergoing Tommy John surgery last August. The 33-year-old still has significant work to do in his rehab and has an outside chance to return in the latter stages of this season.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws from 45 feet•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Nearing return to throwing•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Moves to 60-day disabled list•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: To undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Likely to require Tommy John surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...