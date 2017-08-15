Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws bullpen session
Cueto (forearm) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
There are still several other hurdles for Cueto to clear before he is ready to return to the big-league rotation, and he is not even a lock to return this season, as it would not benefit the Giants as they play out the string and would not benefit Cueto if he has already decided to opt-in on his player option. He is a very difficult player to evaluate in fantasy because of the uncertainty surrounding his status over the final six weeks of the season.
