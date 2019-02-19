Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws from 45 feet

Cueto threw from 45 feet Monday, his first time throwing since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Tommy John surgery carries a recovery time of at least one year, leaving Cueto with an outside chance at best to return in some capacity late in the season. He seems to be making the expected progress so far, though whether or not he ends up appearing in the final month of the season may depend on whether or not the Giants manage to be competitive.