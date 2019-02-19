Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws from 45 feet
Cueto threw from 45 feet Monday, his first time throwing since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Tommy John surgery carries a recovery time of at least one year, leaving Cueto with an outside chance at best to return in some capacity late in the season. He seems to be making the expected progress so far, though whether or not he ends up appearing in the final month of the season may depend on whether or not the Giants manage to be competitive.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Nearing return to throwing•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Moves to 60-day disabled list•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: To undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Likely to require Tommy John surgery•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Heads to DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto: Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Roto: Managing your ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Roto: Plenty of HRs to go around
It seems like everyone is hitting home runs now, but that only means you need more of them...
-
Roto: Saves getting harder to find
As baseball teams get smarter with how they use relievers Fantasy owners are having a harder...
-
Roto: Only the best for strikeouts
Everyone is striking out more hitters than they used to, but that doesn't mean you should be...
-
Roto: Better your average
Batting average is becoming less important to baseball, but it still counts the same in your...