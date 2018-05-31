Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws from 90 feet

Cueto (elbow) threw from 90 feet Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This marks the first of many steps in Cueto's recovery process. He'll continue to build up his arm strength before progressing to bullpen sessions, live bullpen sessions and then ultimately a minor-league rehab stint. The veteran right-hander, who is on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow sprain, won't be eligible to return until the end of June.

