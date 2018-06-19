Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws sim game Monday
Cueto (elbow) tossed 40 pitches in a simulated game Monday, and will be re-evaluated to determine the next step in his recovery process, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Monday's sim game was a positive step in Cueto's recovery process, who has been sidelined with a sprained elbow since May 1. The club now has to determine whether its starter requires another simulated appearance, or whether a rehab start is the next course of action. Cueto is eligible to return from the 60-day disabled list June 30, and it sounds like he may not require much additional time to return to the bigs.
