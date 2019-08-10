Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws two innings

Cueto (elbow) threw two innings and was hitting 92 mph in his second rehab appearance with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Cueto then threw an additional 15 pitches in a bullpen session after his appearance was over. He's scheduled to make his next rehab start with San Jose, the team's High-A level affiliate, and is expected to throw 40 pitches. Manager Bruce Bochy spoke optimistically about Cueto's potential return, saying he's "confident" Cueto will be back in the major leagues in September.