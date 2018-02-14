Giants' Johnny Cueto: To be eased into spring camp
Cueto is set to participate in long-toss sessions over the next few days before getting back to the mound, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Not uncommon for a veteran, Cueto will take it easy at the beginning of spring training after dealing with blister issues and a flexor strain during the 2017 season. In all, he posted a 4.52 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 147.1 innings, while sporting a 136:53 K:BB. Because of his injury-plagued year, Cueto's status should be monitored throughout the spring camp.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Opts to stay with Giants•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Evens record at 8-8•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Bounces back Tuesday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Can't finish four frames in loss to Dodgers•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Pitches well in tough environment•
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...