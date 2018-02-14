Giants' Johnny Cueto: To be eased into spring camp

Cueto is set to participate in long-toss sessions over the next few days before getting back to the mound, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Not uncommon for a veteran, Cueto will take it easy at the beginning of spring training after dealing with blister issues and a flexor strain during the 2017 season. In all, he posted a 4.52 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 147.1 innings, while sporting a 136:53 K:BB. Because of his injury-plagued year, Cueto's status should be monitored throughout the spring camp.