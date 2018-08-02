Giants' Johnny Cueto: To undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday

Cueto (elbow) will require Tommy John surgery, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cueto was lifted from his latest start after experiencing pain in his throwing elbow, and after further evaluation, it was deemed that he'll need surgery. This will effectively end his 2018 campaign, and he'll likely miss most if not all of the 2019 season rehabbing. The 32-year-old made nine starts for the Giants this year, posting a 3.23 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 38:13 K:BB over 53 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories