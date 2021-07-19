Cueto allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings Sunday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Cueto's lone mistake came in the third inning when he surrendered a solo home run to Paul DeJong, giving the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead. The 35-year-old certainly pitched well enough for the win but the Giants' went cold for a second straight game after managing only a run. Cueto has had some trouble with the long ball. He allowed just two over his first eight starts but has given up 10 over his last seven. He'll take a 4.01 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 70:16 K:BB into his next start, which is projected to be at home against the Pirates next week.