Cueto (5-3) earned the win Friday against the Phillies after allowing three runs on six hits while fanning five across six innings. He also allowed two home runs.

Cueto has allowed two homers in three straight outings and while that is slowly becoming an issue for the veteran hurler, he still got the job done in this one by posting his third quality start of the campaign. Cueto owns a 5.74 ERA in three starts this month, though, and he has given up at least three earned runs in four of his last five appearances. His next turn on the rotation should come next week at home against the Athletics.