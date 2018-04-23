Giants' Johnny Cueto: Tosses six scoreless innings

Cueto (2-0) didn't allow a run on two hits and two walks over six innings while striking out seven as he picked up win No. 2 Sunday against the Angels.

Cueto has allowed just one run in four starts this season, sporting a remarkable 0.35 ERA and 0.65 WHIP across 26 innings. The 32-year-old appears to be 100 percent after a short stint on the disabled list due to an ankle sprain, and he'll look to continue his dominance Friday against the Dodgers in what figures to be his next start.