Giants' Johnny Cueto: Tosses six scoreless innings

Cueto (2-0) didn't allow a run on two hits and two walks over six innings while striking out seven as he picked up win No. 2 Sunday against the Angels.

Cueto has allowed just one run in four starts this season, sporting a remarkable 0.35 ERA and 0.65 WHIP across 26 innings. The 32-year-old appears to be 100 percent after a short stint on the disabled list due to an ankle sprain, and he'll look to continue his dominance Friday against the Dodgers in what figures to be his next start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories