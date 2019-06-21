Giants' Johnny Cueto: Tossing side session over weekend

Cueto (elbow) will throw a bullpen session over the weekend, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cueto completed his first bullpen session at the end of April, though the Giants continue to take it easy with the right-hander. He remains on track to return from the injured list by September if all goes according to plan.

