Giants' Johnny Cueto: Transferred to 60-day DL

Cueto (elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Thursday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cueto's initial timetable after suffering a sprained right elbow was set at 6-to-8 weeks, though it's now guaranteed that he will be out until June 29, at the earliest. The 32-year-old went down with this injury following his start against the Dodgers on April 28, which happened to be his first outing all year where Cueto gave up multiple runs. Keep an eye on this situation as a surgical procedure is still on the table in the event his elbow doesn't respond to rehab. In a corresponding move, the Giants promoted Jose Valdez from Triple-A Sacramento.