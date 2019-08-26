Giants' Johnny Cueto: Trending toward Sept. 8 debut date
Manager Bruce Bochy said last week that Cueto (elbow) is tentatively being penciled in to return from the 60-day injured list around Sept. 8, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cueto reached the final phase of his recovery from Tommy John surgery earlier this month, when he kicked off a minor-league rehab assignment. After two turns with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate followed by two starts with High-A San Jose, Cueto is now in line to pitch twice for Triple-A Sacramento before being reinstated. Cueto was roughed up for five runs (four earned) over 4.1 innings in his final outing for San Jose, but reported no concerns with his elbow while bumping up his pitch count to 60. He'll presumably work longer in his upcoming two turns with Sacramento as he looks to prove that he's ready to handle a starter's workload with the big club.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Headed to Triple-A for two starts•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Another rehab outing on tap•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for third rehab start Thursday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws two innings•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Aces first rehab test•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Cleared for rehab stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....