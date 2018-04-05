Giants' Johnny Cueto: Tweaks ankle Wednesday
Manager Bruce Bochy said Cueto tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Cueto suffered the injury while fielding a Dee Gordon bunt in the third inning. Despite limping a bit afterwards, Cueto was allowed to stay in the game after talking with the team's trainer and throwing a few successful warmup pitches. He ended up lasting six innings and picking up the win, though he was far from dominant. Cueto's status for his next start, which is scheduled for Monday against the Diamondbacks, should clear up once he's further evaluated in the coming days.
