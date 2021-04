Cueto (1-0) allowed one run on four hits and a walk and struck out seven in 8.2 innings in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Cueto nearly had a complete game, but he ran out of steam in the ninth after a stellar start. Jake McGee relieved him and retired the final batter. The 35-year-old Cueto is off to a strong start in 2021 with a 2.51 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB across 14.1 innings. The right-hander is expected to make his next start Wednesday against the Reds.