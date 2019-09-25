Giants' Johnny Cueto: Uncertain to make another start
Manager Bruce Bochy admitted Tuesday that he wasn't sure whether Cueto would make a start during the Giants' season-ending series with the Dodgers this weekend, the Associated Press reports.
After tossing five scoreless innings in both of his first two starts back from the injured list, Cueto struggled mightily in his most recent turn last weekend in Atlanta. He was charged for four runs in four innings in the loss, giving up only two hits but issuing five walks. Bochy noted that the Giants will see how Cueto looks during his scheduled bullpen session Wednesday before determining whether the right-hander is good to go for his next turn, which comes up Friday.
