Giants' Johnny Cueto: Unlikely to start Wednesday
Cueto injured his ankle during a workout over the weekend and isn't expected to pitch Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The team hasn't determined if Cueto's injury will require a stint on the disabled list, but more information should be available after he goes through a workout with one of the Giants' trainers. Regardless of whether or not Cueto lands on the DL, he isn't expected to make his scheduled start Wednesday. In his place, the Giants will likely send Andrew Suarez to the mound.
