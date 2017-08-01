Giants' Johnny Cueto: Will rejoin rotation Saturday

Cueto (finger) is expected to rejoin the Giants starting rotation Saturday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants are targeting 70 pitches for Cueto's final rehab appearance with Triple-A San Jose on Monday. The 31-year-old last pitched on July 14, and this rehab start could be the tune-up Cueto needs to help get his season back on track.

